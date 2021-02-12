UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Openly Backing Kiev's Censorship Of Broadcasters - Russia's Deputy Envoy To OSCE

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

West Openly Backing Kiev's Censorship of Broadcasters - Russia's Deputy Envoy to OSCE

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany openly backed Kiev's closing of opposition broadcasters and are no longer even pretending to care about the rights of media, Russia's deputy envoy to OSCE, Maxim Buyakevich, told Sputnik.

On February 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the sanctions against three tv channels and one opposition lawmaker, who owns the broadcasters.

"This is a milestone moment, the fact that Western states, and namely, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and some others, directly backed closure of broadcasters. In the past they abstained from that kind of thing, maintaining a thin veneer of decency regarding the rights of media, in Ukraine among other countries, but now they are saying, "You did well to close [them] because it is fight against Russian disinformation," Buyakevich said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Canada Germany Kiev United Kingdom United States February Media TV From Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Police seize 1,034kg of Drugs in Q4 2020

43 minutes ago

Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

1 hour ago

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

1 hour ago

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

2 hours ago

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

2 hours ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.