VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany openly backed Kiev's closing of opposition broadcasters and are no longer even pretending to care about the rights of media, Russia's deputy envoy to OSCE, Maxim Buyakevich, told Sputnik.

On February 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the sanctions against three tv channels and one opposition lawmaker, who owns the broadcasters.

"This is a milestone moment, the fact that Western states, and namely, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and some others, directly backed closure of broadcasters. In the past they abstained from that kind of thing, maintaining a thin veneer of decency regarding the rights of media, in Ukraine among other countries, but now they are saying, "You did well to close [them] because it is fight against Russian disinformation," Buyakevich said.