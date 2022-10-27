West Opposes Delay of Parliamentary Election in Ukraine Due to Martial Law - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Western countries are concerned about possible Ukrainian government plans to postpone next year's parliamentary election due to the martial law imposed in the country and are urging Ukrainian officials to hold it as planned, Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua reported, citing sources, on Thursday.

Martial law in Ukraine was introduced on February 24, the day Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, for an initial 30 days and extended a number of times. On August 15, it was extended for another 90 days until November 21.

During negotiations with Kiev, Western partners began to raise the issue of the parliamentary election, stressing the importance of holding it in fall 2023 as scheduled, sources close to Ukraine's ruling Servant of the People Party told the news portal, adding that there were concerns that the Ukrainian government would further extend martial law so as to postpone the election.

At the same time, the news website said, citing sources, that the Ukrainian authorities had no such plans so far, with some officials even wanting to hold the election sooner, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's party has a high approval rating.