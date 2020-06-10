West Organizes Color Revolutions in Former Soviet Republics for Coup in Russia - Patrushev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) A "color coup" in Russia is the strategic goal of the West, which is engaged in the "export of revolutions" to former Soviet republics, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

In an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper, Patrushev spoke about methods used by the West to destabilize the socio-political situation in Russia.

"The West's efforts to 'export revolutions' to countries of the former USSR pursue... the objective of consistently knocking out individual links in the sphere of Russian influence with the strategic goal of organizing a 'color coup' in Russia itself," he said.