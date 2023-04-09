West Overreacting to Russian Plan to Station Tactical Nuclear Weapons in Belarus - Kremlin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, April 9 (Sputnik) - The West is reacting effusively to Russia's plans to build storage facilities for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, while forgetting about the presence of US nuclear weapons in Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"This is a very important topic now.

We see a very unrestrained reaction from the collective West to the announcements made by (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin. The collective West is somehow not inclined to recall the issue of American nuclear weapons, which are based here in Europe, around our country, but in this case they are prone to react so hysterically to our plans to build storage facilities for tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.