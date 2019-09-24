West Papua: Day of violence sees at least 27 dead

A new wave of violence has hit the restive Indonesian region of West Papua after hundreds of protesters, mostly high school students, set fire to several buildings in a town

They said clashes broke out after a fight between students from different schools.Papua military spokesman Eko Daryanto told the death toll from Monday's violence could rise, saying many civilians had been "trapped in burning kiosks".

Local military commander Chandra Dianto told the news agency that other victims were "burned...

some were hacked to death".He added that the military would continue to look for victims.Meanwhile in Jayapura, clashes took place between security forces and protesters, with pictures showing scores of police gathered outside a university.Mr Daryanto told news agency the Associated Press that a mob of students had attacked a soldier and police officers in Jayapura with machetes and rocks.Security forces responded with gunfire, killing three civilians, he told AP.

The soldier later died.It was the taunting of the Papua students that triggered the violence earlier this year, but for many in the region, feelings of resentment towards Indonesia have been simmering for decades.The former Dutch colony initially declared independence in 1961 but was controversially annexed by Indonesia in 1969.A referendum on its independence was held in 1969 but only about 1,000 people were allowed to vote.As a result, a low-level separatist movement, fighting for independence, continues to this day.The Indonesian military, meanwhile, is accused of gross human rights abuses in their attempt to suppress any form of dissent in the province.Papua is divided into two provinces, Papua and West Papua - the two regions are collectively referred to as West Papua.Together, they make up the western half of the island of New Guinea.

The eastern half of the island is comprised of the independent state of Papua New Guinea.