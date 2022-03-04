West Papua Liberation Army Rebels Take Responsibility for Killing 8 Indonesian Workers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Rebels from the West Papua Liberation Movement on Friday have taken responsibility for the murder of eight workers of the Indonesian telecommunication firm PT Palapa Timur Telematika (PTT) in the Ilaga district of West Papua province.

"TPNPB (West Papua liberation army) under the leadership of Gen Goliath Tabuni and Major General Lekagak Telenggen are responsible for the shooting," the movement's spokesman, Sebby Sambom, said, as quoted by Indonesian news portal Tempo.

The spokesman added that the civilian presence in the area of military activities could not be justified, since the movement had announced and asked them to immediately leave the war zone, according to the media.

The ethnic rebels of West Papua and the Indonesian authorities have been in a state of armed conflict for more than 60 years. The rebels are demanding the withdrawal of West Papua from Indonesia and the establishment of a federation with Papua New Guinea.