UrduPoint.com

West Papua Liberation Army Rebels Take Responsibility For Killing 8 Indonesian Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 03:40 PM

West Papua Liberation Army Rebels Take Responsibility for Killing 8 Indonesian Workers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Rebels from the West Papua Liberation Movement on Friday have taken responsibility for the murder of eight workers of the Indonesian telecommunication firm PT Palapa Timur Telematika (PTT) in the Ilaga district of West Papua province.

"TPNPB (West Papua liberation army) under the leadership of Gen Goliath Tabuni and Major General Lekagak Telenggen are responsible for the shooting," the movement's spokesman, Sebby Sambom, said, as quoted by Indonesian news portal Tempo.

The spokesman added that the civilian presence in the area of military activities could not be justified, since the movement had announced and asked them to immediately leave the war zone, according to the media.

The ethnic rebels of West Papua and the Indonesian authorities have been in a state of armed conflict for more than 60 years. The rebels are demanding the withdrawal of West Papua from Indonesia and the establishment of a federation with Papua New Guinea.

Related Topics

Murder Army Indonesia Papua New Guinea Media From

Recent Stories

2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terr ..

2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad

11 minutes ago
 Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 peopl ..

Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 people martyred, 50 others injured

2 hours ago
 Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: ..

Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: PCB

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in fi ..

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in first day of first Test

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>