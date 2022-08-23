UrduPoint.com

West Planning Media Attack, Faking Russia's 'Sabotage' Against Grain Bulker - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2022 | 09:35 PM

The West is planning to spread misinformation that Russia is allegedly preparing a sabotage against one of the commercial ships carrying grain from Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The West is planning to spread misinformation that Russia is allegedly preparing a sabotage against one of the commercial ships carrying grain from Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry drew attention to another surge of anti-Russian rhetoric from UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and her rival for the post of UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

"According to the available information, Western officials do not intend to be content with declarative statements, but are planning provocative actions in order to denigrate Russia in the eyes of the global community.

In particular, a media story is being prepared that Moscow is allegedly dissatisfied with the results of the food deal for sea supplies of Ukrainian grain and is preparing a sabotage against one of the commercial ships," Zakharova said in a statement.

Moscow warns the West against dangerous provocations against food deal ships, responsibility for them will fall on the organizers, Zakharova said.

Russia is fully committed to the food deal, Western countries will not be able to defame Moscow in the eyes of its friendly countries, she added.

