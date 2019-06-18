UrduPoint.com
West Plans To Conduct Cyberattacks On Russian Infrastructure- Foreign Intelligence Service

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 12:34 PM

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has information that the West plans to conduct cyberattacks against Russian infrastructure, SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin said on Tuesday

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has information that the West plans to conduct cyberattacks against Russian infrastructure, SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin said on Tuesday.

"We, the Foreign Intelligence Service, have information about [Western] plans and intentions to conduct such attacks.

We are briefing our agencies on it," Naryshkin told reporters on the sidelines of the international security forum in the Russian city of Ufa.

A senior source in a Russian law enforcement agency said on Monday that Russia had been registering attempts by US security services to conduct cyberattacks against Russian infrastructure control systems, mainly those related to transport, banking and energy. Russia manages to repel the attacks, according to the source.

