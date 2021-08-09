UrduPoint.com

West Preparing Ground To Question Legitimacy Of Russian Election Results - Lavrov

Moscow is aware that the West is preparing the ground to question the legitimacy of the upcoming Russian parliamentary elections, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

According to the Russian top diplomat, the West is trying to use international organizations "in order to impede the hinder of elections in every possible way.

"We know that additional steps are being prepared, in particular, they want to prepare the ground in order to try to question the results of our elections in advance," Lavrov said at the opening of the headquarters of the public support center for the United Russia party.

