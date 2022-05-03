West Pressuring African Countries, Demanding to Condemn Russia - Ambassador to Angola

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Western countries are exerting extreme pressure on African states, demanding to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine, it even comes to threats, which is immoral, Russian Ambassador to Angola Vladimir Tararov told Sputnik.

"I know that they (Angola) are under extreme pressure from the Western countries, who call on them to condemn Russia. But they expressly behave in this way, saying that we will contribute to the establishment of peace, we will contribute with all our might so that agreements are reached between the parties," he said.

The ambassador stressed that in its demands the West sometimes comes to threats and blackmail, which is immoral.