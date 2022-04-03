UrduPoint.com

West Promotion Of Fake Video On Bucha Makes It Complicit In Crime - Russian Official

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2022 | 10:40 PM

West Promotion of Fake Video on Bucha Makes It Complicit in Crime - Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) The West promoting a staged video about the events in the Ukrainian town of Bucha near Kiev makes it complicit in a cynical crime, Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said all photos and video footage published by Ukraine allegedly evidencing the Russian troops' crimes in Bucha represent another provocation.

"That it is falsification raises no doubts. The fact that the Kiev authorities organized it and are now 'dispersing' it is a crime.

And the fact that the West for its part catches this fabrication and gives it maximum resonance, makes the West complicit in this cynical and immoral crime," Kosachev said.

Not a single local resident has suffered from violence while the Russian armed forces have controlled Bucha, the defense ministry said, adding that all Russian units completely withdrew from the town as early as March 30. Throughout the time Bucha was controlled by the Russian armed forces and until today, residents could freely move around the town and flee the settlement, the ministry noted.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev March Sunday All From

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

11 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

13 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

22 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

22 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.