West Promotion of Fake Video on Bucha Makes It Complicit in Crime - Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) The West promoting a staged video about the events in the Ukrainian town of Bucha near Kiev makes it complicit in a cynical crime, Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said all photos and video footage published by Ukraine allegedly evidencing the Russian troops' crimes in Bucha represent another provocation.

"That it is falsification raises no doubts. The fact that the Kiev authorities organized it and are now 'dispersing' it is a crime.

And the fact that the West for its part catches this fabrication and gives it maximum resonance, makes the West complicit in this cynical and immoral crime," Kosachev said.

Not a single local resident has suffered from violence while the Russian armed forces have controlled Bucha, the defense ministry said, adding that all Russian units completely withdrew from the town as early as March 30. Throughout the time Bucha was controlled by the Russian armed forces and until today, residents could freely move around the town and flee the settlement, the ministry noted.