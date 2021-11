West Provokes Ukraine on Anti-Russia Actions - Russian Foreign Minister

Western countries have long been provoking Ukraine on anti-Russian actions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Western countries have long been provoking Ukraine on anti-Russian actions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"For a long time, the West has been provoking Ukraine, and not only Ukraine, on anti-Russian actions," Lavrov told reporters following a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart, Carlos Alberto Franco Franca, in Moscow.

Additionally, the minister said that NATO transfers military equipment to Russia's borders.