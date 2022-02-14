UrduPoint.com

West Provokes Ukraine To Use Force To Regain Control Over Donbas - Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 03:34 PM

West Provokes Ukraine to Use Force to Regain Control Over Donbas - Russian Military

The West provokes Ukraine to use force to regain control over Donbas, and later over Crimea, Deputy Chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The West provokes Ukraine to use force to regain control over Donbas, and later over Crimea, Deputy Chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov said on Monday.

"The West continues to turn Ukraine into a state hostile to our country. As our supreme commander-in-chief called it Anti-Russia, creating a foothold for the deployment of NATO troops on its territory. Political and military support from abroad provokes Kiev to use force to establish control over the Donbas, and later over the Crimea," Gadzhimagomedov told lawmakers.

