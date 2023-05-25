West Pumps Ukraine With Arms Worth Over $65Bln - Shoigu

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Western countries are forcing the Ukrainian authorities to demonstrate tactical gains on the battlefield, pumping the country with weapons worth more than $65 billion, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday.

"The West forces the Kiev regime to demonstrate tactical gains regardless of losses and readiness to fight 'to the last Ukrainian,' pumps it with weapons. Military-technical assistance to Kiev has already exceeded $65 billion," Shoigu said at a meeting of CSTO defense ministers in Minsk.