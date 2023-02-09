UrduPoint.com

West Puts Pressure On African Countries That Want To Take Part In Russia-Africa Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 11:18 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) There is pressure from the West on African countries that want to take part in the Russia-Africa summit, this does not delight African states, Oleg Ozerov, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large and the head of the secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, said on Thursday.

"Of course, this is all in the public sphere, it's easy to read on the internet according to the statements made by Western partners, including those who come to African countries. I can't say that African states are delighted with this. Sheer blackmail," Ozerov said.

"We proceed from the premise that African states are sovereign countries that have independence, sovereignty and their own political will and are quite capable of making decisions that meet their national interests," he added.

