Western countries are putting pressure on Afghanistan's neighbors to accept Afghan refugees, but the Central Asian countries are ready to set up refugee centers only with guarantees that they will then be taken away later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Western countries are putting pressure on Afghanistan's neighbors to accept Afghan refugees, but the Central Asian countries are ready to set up refugee centers only with guarantees that they will then be taken away later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Refugees are the second aspect that is being considered more seriously now. Firstly, many of them just rushed into Central Asia themselves, different nations treat them differently, as they keep trying to protect their countries from these flow in every possible way.

But, for example, in Uzbekistan, special facilities were allocated (to refugees) right next to the airport, from where they are sent to other states and not allowed to cross into other parts of the Republic of Uzbekistan. In my opinion, our Tajik neighbors are following the same path," Lavrov said on air of Russia-24 broadcaster.

"They are under pressure to accept refugees. They want to form reception centers with clear guarantees that these refugees will be taken away after some time," Lavrov added.