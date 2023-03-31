UrduPoint.com

West Ready To Invade Belarus To Destroy Country - Lukashenko

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 01:50 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The West is ready to invade Belarus in order to destroy the country, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"The formation of certain regiments ... for the subsequent coup in Belarus. The time will come - we will show it to thou, ..

they (the West) are preparing to invade the territory of Belarus to destroy our country," Lukashenko said in his address to Belarusian people and lawmakers.

The president also called on the West to admit that they failed in organizing a revolution in Belarus and offered to start rebuilding relations.

