UrduPoint.com

West Ready To Provide Kiev With Security Guarantees After End Of Ukraine Conflict - Scholz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2023 | 09:00 PM

West Ready to Provide Kiev With Security Guarantees After End of Ukraine Conflict - Scholz

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) The West is ready to provide Kiev with security guarantees for the future peaceful period once the Ukraine conflict is over, but the time is not yet ripe for this, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told CNN on Sunday.

The chancellor reiterated that the West would not decide for Kiev on the peaceful settlement of the conflict, but said that a withdrawal of the Russian forces from Ukraine was the basis for the peace talks.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Kiev Sunday From

Recent Stories

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MM ..

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi

2 minutes ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preserva ..

UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preservation efforts

2 minutes ago
 Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins ..

Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins tomorrow

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bowl first a ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators

2 hours ago
 Investment in quantum computing to be major econom ..

Investment in quantum computing to be major economic driving force in next two y ..

2 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2023 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Wil ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.