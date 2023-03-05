West Ready to Provide Kiev With Security Guarantees After End of Ukraine Conflict - Scholz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) The West is ready to provide Kiev with security guarantees for the future peaceful period once the Ukraine conflict is over, but the time is not yet ripe for this, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told CNN on Sunday.

The chancellor reiterated that the West would not decide for Kiev on the peaceful settlement of the conflict, but said that a withdrawal of the Russian forces from Ukraine was the basis for the peace talks.