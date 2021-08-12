West Refuses to Recognize Crimean Reunification Solely to Irk Russia - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Western countries refuse to recognize the reunification of Crimea with Russia merely to spite Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"All of them are well aware that Crimea is Russian, and solely to upset us, they try to play along with the openly racist, neo-Nazi actions and plans of the current authorities in Kiev," Lavrov said at the Tavrida art festival in the Crimean city of Sudak.

The Russian minister expressed pity for the West's need to conceal their understanding of the situation behind the "desire to play along with these caveman instincts of the current Ukrainian government.

"

"They are backing themselves into a corner from which it will be very difficult to crawl out, and they will have to do it anyway," Lavrov said.

Crimea rejoined Russia after nearly 97% of voters supported the move in the March 2014 referendum. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the referendum results and placed sanctions on Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure, as the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law.