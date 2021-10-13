UrduPoint.com

West Refuses To Respond To Taliban's Request To Unfreeze Afghan Assets - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

West Refuses to Respond to Taliban's Request to Unfreeze Afghan Assets - Spokesman

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Western countries remain silent in response to the request of the government formed by the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) to unfreeze foreign Afghan assets in Western banks, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Sputnik on Tuesday after the meeting in Qatar with the EU delegation.

The Afghan delegation, which included members of the new government, made its first overseas visit to Qatar.

"Today, the Afghan government delegation met with representatives of the United States and about 15 European countries, including Norway, Italy, Germany, France, the UK, Sweden. We discussed well-known problems ” human rights, women's rights, the creation of a safe corridor for entry and exit from the country, as well as unfreezing Afghan foreign assets, which are the money of the people.

It is the right of the people to return this money. However, we have not received any answer yet, they are silent and do not give us any answer. They mention the provision of humanitarian aid for certain amounts, but that's all temporary solutions," Naeem said.

According to the spokesman, there is a difference between humanitarian and political issues, but ordinary people should not suffer from problems in politics.

Afghanistan is on the verge of a major humanitarian catastrophe, and Western countries continue to talk about separate issues, such as the education of women, he said.

According to the Taliban government, about $9-$10 billion of Afghan funds have been frozen in Western banks.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Education Russia France Norway Visit Qatar Germany Italy United Kingdom United States Sweden Money Women All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Cou ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs

45 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alk ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alkebulan at Expo 2020 Dubai

45 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

1 hour ago
 Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new ..

Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new creative experiences in public ..

1 hour ago
 Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global ..

Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global food systems transformation, s ..

1 hour ago
 India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capa ..

India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capacity

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.