West Refuses To Sell Even Non-Military Equipment To Russian Defense Industry -Manufacturer

Published March 06, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) The Russian defense industry cannot purchase even non-military equipment, which cannot be classified as dual-use, in the West since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Vladimir Drobyak, the general director of the special research and production company Sturm, told Sputnik.

"After February 24, the last channels for purchasing Western equipment, even non-military, are closed for us. For example, we tried to buy a cloth-cutting system from Italy, but were refused, because we are a defense company," Drobyak said in the interview.

He said that Sturm managed to purchase equipment from friendly countries, as the need for it rose due to the state defense order that increased because of the military operation,

Sturm was established in the Moscow Region in 2001 as a research and production company. One of the main directions of its work is development of systems of disguise for the military.

