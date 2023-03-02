UrduPoint.com

West Rejected At G20 Meeting Russian Proposal On Nord Stream Attack Investigation - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 04:10 PM

West Rejected at G20 Meeting Russian Proposal on Nord Stream Attack Investigation - Lavrov

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Western countries insisted that the issue of Ukraine is included in the final document of the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting, ignoring Russia's proposal to include necessity of Nord Stream attack investigation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"They (Western countries) also refused to accept another fact in this context, which reflects the events that have taken place since then. I am referring to the terrorist act against the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Our proposal to include in the document the need for an impartial and honest investigation was categorically rejected by our Western partners," Lavrov said.

The minister added that the West insisted on reproducing the same text that was adopted last year with mentioning the situation in Ukraine.

"The West insisted on reproducing the text on the situation around Ukraine, which was agreed at the G20 summit last year in Bali, completely ignoring our arguments that a lot of events have happened since then, including the sincere confessions of Mrs. (ex-German Chancellor Angela) Merkel, Mr. (former French President Francois) Hollande, Mr. (ex-Ukrainian President Petro) Poroshenko, and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy himself that none of them was going to fulfill the Minsk agreements and the purpose of signing the Minsk agreements from the point of view of Western interests was to gain time to pump Ukraine with weapons and prepare it for war against Russia, " Lavrov explained.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Ukraine Russia Minsk Nord Same Gas From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welf ..

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welfare of boats’ incidents surv ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam ..

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam on election win

35 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collabor ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collaboration in infrastructure and tr ..

1 hour ago
 ECP decides to train staff for general elections f ..

ECP decides to train staff for general elections from next week

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

2 hours ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.