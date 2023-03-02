West Rejected at G20 Meeting Russian Proposal on Nord Stream Attack Investigation - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Western countries insisted that the issue of Ukraine is included in the final document of the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting, ignoring Russia's proposal to include necessity of Nord Stream attack investigation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"They (Western countries) also refused to accept another fact in this context, which reflects the events that have taken place since then. I am referring to the terrorist act against the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Our proposal to include in the document the need for an impartial and honest investigation was categorically rejected by our Western partners," Lavrov said.

The minister added that the West insisted on reproducing the same text that was adopted last year with mentioning the situation in Ukraine.

"The West insisted on reproducing the text on the situation around Ukraine, which was agreed at the G20 summit last year in Bali, completely ignoring our arguments that a lot of events have happened since then, including the sincere confessions of Mrs. (ex-German Chancellor Angela) Merkel, Mr. (former French President Francois) Hollande, Mr. (ex-Ukrainian President Petro) Poroshenko, and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy himself that none of them was going to fulfill the Minsk agreements and the purpose of signing the Minsk agreements from the point of view of Western interests was to gain time to pump Ukraine with weapons and prepare it for war against Russia, " Lavrov explained.