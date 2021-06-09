UrduPoint.com
West Rejects Moratorium Of Intermediate, Shorter Range Missiles Deployment Talks - Lavrov

Wed 09th June 2021 | 12:45 PM

The west is rejecting frank dialogue with Russia on the moratorium of intermediate and shorter-range missiles deployment in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The west is rejecting frank dialogue with Russia on the moratorium of intermediate and shorter-range missiles deployment in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"After the Americans destroyed many of the treaties, for example, the Treaty on Shorter and Medium-Range Missiles, we proposed organizing a voluntary moratorium on their deployment, at least in Europe. But despite the mechanisms we have proposed for verifying such a moratorium, the West is still moving away from an honest conversation," Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings forum.

The foreign minister added that Russia will remind the US about the proposal on moratorium during the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden.

"Our proposal remains effective, and I believe that we will definitely recall it at the summit in Geneva on June 16, let's see the reaction," Lavrov added.

