West Remains Obsessed With Russophobia Even Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:49 PM

West Remains Obsessed With Russophobia Even Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Kremlin

An EU document on alleged campaign by Russian media to drive coronavirus-linked panic in the West is impossible to discuss "from the point of view of common sense," the "Russophobic obsession" has not diminished even in the current situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) An EU document on alleged campaign by Russian media to drive coronavirus-linked panic in the West is impossible to discuss "from the point of view of common sense," the "Russophobic obsession" has not diminished even in the current situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, from the point of view of common sense, I cannot comment on that. If there was at least one actual example and a reference to one actual media outlet, I could tell you something," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on the document.

The spokesman added that these were baseless accusations.

"It would seem that in the current situation, this Russophobic obsession should have abated, but apparently not," the spokesman added.

