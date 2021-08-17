UrduPoint.com

West Resorting To Claims Of 'Russian Threat' Amid Afghan Developments - Russian Diplomat

Tue 17th August 2021 | 11:40 AM

West Resorting to Claims of 'Russian Threat' Amid Afghan Developments - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Getting back to roots and declaring Russia a threat again is the easiest thing for the West to do, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on the US and the EU concerns about Moscow's role in Afghanistan.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden expressed the belief that Russia and China would "love" the US to continue to "funnel billions of Dollars ... in stabilizing Afghanistan indefinitely." In addition, members of the European Parliament called on the bloc to develop a new strategy on Afghanistan taking into account Russia's and China's alleged aspirations to fill the political vacuum.

"It is much easier to get back to basics and declare Russia a threat. They tried their best, you know the rest. 'We need to turn the page over, however, China causes concerns', that's the whole story," Grushko said.

"The war has become unpopular" for the European and the US agenda, the Russian diplomat noted.

"Coffins are coming. A trillion [dollars] was just wasted," Grushko concluded.

