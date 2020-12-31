West Seeking Any Pretexts to Deter Russia - Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The West is looking for any pretexts to achieve its global goal of deterring Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"There is the main goal, the first global goal is to deter Russia.

The second goal, which is part of this global goal, is, in particular, to stop the construction and launch of Nord Stream [gas pipeline]," Zakharova said on RTVI YouTube channel.

"Characters, players, whatever will be selected for these goals to constantly be able to be developed and used as an newsworthy event, be used as a prelude to new rounds of sanctions," she said.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia's relations with the collective West in 2020 had not changed for the better, but that the dialogue with European countries interested in cooperation with Russia had continued.