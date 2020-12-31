UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Seeking Any Pretexts To Deter Russia - Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman

Faizan Hashmi 6 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 09:40 AM

West Seeking Any Pretexts to Deter Russia - Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The West is looking for any pretexts to achieve its global goal of deterring Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"There is the main goal, the first global goal is to deter Russia.

The second goal, which is part of this global goal, is, in particular, to stop the construction and launch of Nord Stream [gas pipeline]," Zakharova said on RTVI YouTube channel.

"Characters, players, whatever will be selected for these goals to constantly be able to be developed and used as an newsworthy event, be used as a prelude to new rounds of sanctions," she said.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia's relations with the collective West in 2020 had not changed for the better, but that the dialogue with European countries interested in cooperation with Russia had continued.

Related Topics

Russia Nord 2020 YouTube Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

15 minutes ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

9 hours ago

Dubai Economy highlights excellence and best pract ..

10 hours ago

China Warns Indian Media Against 'Playing Tibet Ca ..

9 hours ago

English virus curbs extended as Covid variant surg ..

9 hours ago

Federal Govt trying to ensure basic facilities to ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.