West Seeking Change of Power in Russia During 2024 Election - Russian Federation Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The West has hatched a plan to change power in Russia during the 2024 presidential election by first discrediting the 2021 elections to the State Duma of the eighth convocation, a report released by the Russian upper house of parliament has asserted.

The annual report of the Federation Council Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty and Prevention of Interference in Internal Affairs notes that the main actions of external forces in 2021 targeted the elections of the State Duma deputies held in Russia in September.

"Such destructive measures pursued more long-term goals. The main one was to change the government in Russia, the basis of its domestic and foreign policy, to make our country convenient for external control during the 2024 presidential election. This governance itself was not conceived in the interests of security and the prosperity of the Russian people, but as a way to contain Russia, to weaken it as much as possible," the document says.

The report will be presented to the Federation Council on Wednesday.