UrduPoint.com

West Seeking Change Of Power In Russia During 2024 Election - Russian Federation Council

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 01:07 PM

West Seeking Change of Power in Russia During 2024 Election - Russian Federation Council

The West has hatched a plan to change power in Russia during the 2024 presidential election by first discrediting the 2021 elections to the State Duma of the eighth convocation, a report released by the Russian upper house of parliament has asserted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The West has hatched a plan to change power in Russia during the 2024 presidential election by first discrediting the 2021 elections to the State Duma of the eighth convocation, a report released by the Russian upper house of parliament has asserted.

The annual report of the Federation Council Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty and Prevention of Interference in Internal Affairs notes that the main actions of external forces in 2021 targeted the elections of the State Duma deputies held in Russia in September.

"Such destructive measures pursued more long-term goals. The main one was to change the government in Russia, the basis of its domestic and foreign policy, to make our country convenient for external control during the 2024 presidential election. This governance itself was not conceived in the interests of security and the prosperity of the Russian people, but as a way to contain Russia, to weaken it as much as possible," the document says.

The report will be presented to the Federation Council on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Election Russia Parliament September Government

Recent Stories

RPT - US House Passes Measure to Hold Ex-Trump Chi ..

RPT - US House Passes Measure to Hold Ex-Trump Chief of Staff in Contempt of Con ..

26 seconds ago
 Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 8.99 mln: Africa CDC

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 8.99 mln: Africa CDC

28 seconds ago
 Rain spell likely to start from 25 Dec: Met Direct ..

Rain spell likely to start from 25 Dec: Met Director

29 seconds ago
 Four injured as bus overturns

Four injured as bus overturns

33 seconds ago
 Met office forecast widespread rainfall in upper ..

Met office forecast widespread rainfall in upper KP areas

14 minutes ago
 German Police Launch Probe Into Alleged Plans to A ..

German Police Launch Probe Into Alleged Plans to Assassinate Saxony Head - Polic ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.