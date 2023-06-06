West Seeking to Open Second Front Against Russia - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The West is always looking to open a second or even third front against Russia, including in Central Asia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"The West is constantly looking for additional directions from which to irritate the Russia, open the second and third fronts," Lavrov said during a visit to the Russian military base in Tajikistan, adding that Central Asia is also being considered as a potential front against Russia in addition to South Caucasus.