West Seeking War With Russia To Dismember It, Put End With Multipolar World - Maduro

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2022 | 09:50 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) The Western countries are seeking a war with Russia to dismember it and to put an end to the multipolar world, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"The West is coordinating economic, diplomatic and political efforts in the big war against Russia.

We say that from Venezuela: they are seeking the war to dismember Russia into parts and put an end to the hopes for the multipolar world," Maduro said on late Friday.

The Venezuelan president also described the joint efforts of Western media as the information dictatorship.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow.

