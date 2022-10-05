UrduPoint.com

West Seeks To Move Hostilities From Ukraine To Russian Territory- Russian Security Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 11:50 AM

West Seeks to Move Hostilities From Ukraine to Russian Territory- Russian Security Council

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The United States, the United Kingdom and their satellites want not only to drag out the Russian special military operation but also to move hostilities to the Russian territory, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"This topic acquires special significance in connection with the conduct of the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine and the desire of the United States, the United Kingdom, and their Western satellites to drag out military operations, transfer them to our territory," Patrushev said at a meeting on security in Crimea.

"The Anglo-Saxons," who have long been the main sources of instability in the world, want to push Russia and Europe into a military confrontation for their own benefit, the official said, adding that their main goal is to suppress Russia, and to preserve the unipolar world.

