West Seeks to Preserve World Order Beneficial to It, But Loses Dominance - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The West is seeking to preserve the world order that is beneficial to it by imposing its own models of behavior, but the US dominance is "slipping away," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The Western countries seek to preserve the world order that is beneficial to them and to force the global community to live by the rules that the Western countries made up, and which they themselves regularly violate and constantly alter depending on the current state of affairs," Putin told the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

New challenges, in particular, the Western "sanctions fever," have emerged as global threats, Putin added, noting that the West is still "aggressively" trying to impose behavior patterns on other nations by depriving them of sovereignty.

The catalyst for these processes became the waning world dominance of the US in politics and economy, coupled with the "stubborn unwillingness and inability of the Western elites to see and recognize objective reality," Putin said.

To protect own interests and achieve its goals, the US does not shy away from anything, including sacrificing European companies that have to close down due to soaring energy costs, the president also warned.

The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.