West Seeks to Pressure Iran in Nuclear Talks by Fomenting Unrest - Iranian Parliament

(@FahadShabbir)

Western countries are seeking to exert pressure on Iranian authorities in the nuclear talks by encouraging unrest in Iran and covering it in the Western media, Chairman of the Iranian Parliamentary Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy Vahid Jalalzadeh told Sputnik on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Western countries are seeking to exert pressure on Iranian authorities in the nuclear talks by encouraging unrest in Iran and covering it in the Western media, Chairman of the Iranian Parliamentary Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy Vahid Jalalzadeh told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"There is no doubt that the imposition on the people of Iran... riots and Western media coverage of the recent events in Tehran is one of the most important goals of Western countries to put pressure on Iran in the negotiations on the nuclear deal ... In this story (the recent riots), since their plan has been exposed and it has become clear that one of their goals was to make more concessions to Western countries through these riots, they will of course face a negative response from the Islamic Republic. We do not submit to any pressure and we will not make concessions to them," Jalalzadeh said.

On September 16, a series of protests against the current government of Iran broke out throughout the country. Riots were ignited by reports concerning the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been arrested by the morality police for wearing a hijab improperly. The subsequent unrest grew into ongoing protests against the government of Iran.

The nuclear deal was sealed in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the EU. The US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded by gradually dropping its own obligations under the deal. The two started talks on reviving the deal after the change of power in the White House. Vienna has hosted several rounds of talks since April 2021.