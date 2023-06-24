(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The collective West is making every effort to prevent China from receiving back what it is owed by heavily indebted developing countries, IMF Executive Director for Russia Aleksei Mozhin told Sputnik.

"The West seeks to ensure that developing countries with a high-level of public debt do not pay China, but not other creditors, including private holders of government bonds of these countries," Mozhin said.

China has become the main creditor of all developing countries, Mozhin noted, adding that the structure of debt obligations has changed a lot with the decrease in the share of Western countries who are members of the Paris Club of creditors and the growth of the share of China.

At the same time, China objects to the Paris Club dictating to Beijing the terms of debt write-offs and the IMF dictating the terms of debt restructuring, Mozhin said.

"The Chinese, on the one hand, are trying to find some way out, they are not enemies of these poor countries ... you need to understand that if China finances, then it is its banks that finance, they finance specific projects - to build a new airport or a seaport there," Mozhin said.

Mozhin explained that China opposes debt write-offs until commercial creditors take a similar step, but "they sit and do nothing."

"There is a huge element of scam in everything. The holders of government bonds finance the budget deficit at huge, completely usurious interest. And it is not clear how to deal with them," Mozhin said.