West Seeks to Prolong Conflict in Ukraine as Much as Possible to Weaken Russia - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The West seeks to prolong military operations in Ukraine as much as possible in order to weaken Russia, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

