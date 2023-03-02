West Shamelessly Burying Grain Deal Initiated by UN Secretary General - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The West is shamelessly burying the grain deal initiated by the UN Secretary General, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

"The West is shamelessly burying the well-known humanitarian initiative of the UN Secretary General," Lavrov said at the G20 Foreign Minister's meeting.

The export of Russian agricultural products around the world is blatantly being hindered, regardless of how much the EU tries to convince everyone otherwise, the minister added.