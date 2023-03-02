UrduPoint.com

West Shamelessly Burying Grain Deal Initiated By UN Secretary General - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 01:30 PM

West Shamelessly Burying Grain Deal Initiated by UN Secretary General - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The West is shamelessly burying the grain deal initiated by the UN Secretary General, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

"The West is shamelessly burying the well-known humanitarian initiative of the UN Secretary General," Lavrov said at the G20 Foreign Minister's meeting.

The export of Russian agricultural products around the world is blatantly being hindered, regardless of how much the EU tries to convince everyone otherwise, the minister added.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia

Recent Stories

UAE achieves continuous accomplishments in space s ..

UAE achieves continuous accomplishments in space sector

9 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in G20 Foreign Min ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in G20 Foreign Ministers&#039; Meeting in India

24 minutes ago
 Chaotic atmosphere in the country is poison for th ..

Chaotic atmosphere in the country is poison for the ruined economy.Khawaja Ramee ..

57 minutes ago
 OPPO Showcases its Latest Flagship Foldable Smartp ..

OPPO Showcases its Latest Flagship Foldable Smartphone Find N2 Flip and a Series ..

59 minutes ago
 UVAS Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb attended as keynote speak ..

UVAS Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb attended as keynote speaker in

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.