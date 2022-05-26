UrduPoint.com

West Should Abolish Illegal Decisions Preventing Export Of Grain From Ukraine - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2022 | 04:43 PM

Western countries should cancel all decisions targeting Russia that prevent the export of grain from Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) Western countries should cancel all decisions targeting Russia that prevent the export of grain from Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"They (Western countries) must cancel those illegal decisions that prevent the charter of ships, that prevent the export of grain, and so on and so forth," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the West should lift sanctions against Russia so that grain supplies can resume.

On Monday, Peskov said that Russia is not responsible for the impeding global hunger despite claims to the contrary voiced by Western politicians. The official added that Moscow is not blocking Ukraine from exporting grain to other countries and blamed the countries imposing sanctions on Russian exports for aggravating the issue.

