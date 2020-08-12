West Should Abstain From Fostering Color Revolution in Belarus - Ex-French Lawmaker

The West should abstain from inciting a color revolution in Belarus and allow the country to settle the post-election turbulence on its own, Nicolas Dhuicq, a former French lawmaker who chaired the parliament's friendship group with Belarus, told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The West should abstain from inciting a color revolution in Belarus and allow the country to settle the post-election turbulence on its own, Nicolas Dhuicq, a former French lawmaker who chaired the parliament's friendship group with Belarus, told Sputnik.

Mass protests broke out in Belarus on Sunday evening after the first results of the presidential election showed incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win his sixth term by a landslide. The US has sided with the opposition, saying that the election was "not free and fair." The European Union has not ruled out taking measures against "those responsible for the observed violence, unjustified arrests, and falsification of election results." The bloc's foreign ministers will discuss Belarus at a video conference on Friday, following Poland's call for an extraordinary summit on the situation.

"As for calls of some EU states to intervene: EU should talk to Russia and definitely stay away from internal affairs of a sovereign state. Also the west should avoid over-reacting and give up attempts by possibly NSA [National Security Agency] of the State Department to stir a new color revolution," Dhuicq said.

According to the ex-Republican lawmaker, the events in Belarus are likely a "mix of a wish for changes for some and possible manipulation from outside."

"So keeping calm is very important for Belarus right now," he stressed.

Some 6,000 people, including many journalists, have been detained during the ongoing demonstrations. According to the interior ministry, one man died while attempting to throw an unidentified explosive device at law enforcement officers. internet access was cut in Minsk and other Belarusian cities until Wednesday morning.