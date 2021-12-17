West Should Bear Full Financial Responsibility for Afghan Situation - Russian Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Western countries led by the United States should bear full financial responsibility for the situation in Afghanistan, and Moscow's priority in this matter is humanitarian aid, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik.

"We can, of course, if (Russian) President (Vladimir Putin) decides. But you understand, have we got some extra money? Let us be careful with this. Our priority is the provision of humanitarian aid, food supplies, the provision of specific products and other essentials. Things due to what the Afghan people can survive this winter," Kabulov said when asked to comment on Moscow's possibility to provide a loan to Afghanistan.

The diplomat recalled Putin's words that "those who have been there for twenty years and drove the country to this state, they must bear the lion's share of financial responsibility."

"They ” the West ” froze Afghan assets, these are not the money of the Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities), but the money of the Afghan people. And Russia now takes a highly moral position, we are already helping Afghanistan with humanitarian supplies," he added.