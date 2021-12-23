West Should Bear Responsibility for Refugees on Belarus-Poland Border - Russian Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Western countries should bear responsibility for destabilizing the situation in the middle East and North Africa by accepting refugees, Commissioner for Human Rights at the Russian foreign ministry Grigory Lukyantsev told Sputnik, commenting on the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border.

"We must not forget about the root causes of this (migration) crisis, why all this has emerged. And the root cause of all this is interference in the relevant processes in the Middle East and North Africa, the destabilization of the political situation, the political regime, interference in internal affairs, and the destabilization of the region," Lukyantsev said.

As a result, this led to the emergence of migration flows, as these people strive for getting to those countries that had a hand in destabilizing the situation, the diplomat added.

"Therefore, when there are certain calls for sharing the 'burden,' the division of responsibility, those who created this situation should, first of all, be responsible for resolving this problem," he said.