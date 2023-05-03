UrduPoint.com

West Should Invest In Restoration Of Afghanistan - China's Special Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 12:00 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The United States and NATO, which have occupied Afghanistan for many years, should take responsibility for that and invest money in its restoration, Yue Xiaoyong, Chinese special envoy for Afghanistan told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Yue took part in the meeting of 20 countries' special envoys for Afghanistan and the UN secretary-general in Qatar.

"The United States and NATO, they have the 20 years occupation of Afghanistan and they should take the major responsibility of the reconstruction of the country. So, many members, participants today raised these questions. And also many participants raised that ... should be resolved as soon as possible. The unilateral sanctions and also the freezing of Afghanistan's (frozen) assets should be released," Yue said.

As more and more countries raise questions, urging a quicker release of the Afghan frozen assets, the West cannot ignore the issue anymore, the diplomat added, stressing that the $7 billion of Afghan assets should be released.

The participants of the two day consultations in Qatar discussed the humanitarian challenges Afghanistan is facing, as well as the ways to facilitate stability in the country.

Following the seizure of Kabul by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) in 2021, Washington froze the approximately $7 billion of Afghanistan reserves deposited in the US, which aggravated the already fast deteriorating situation in the country, while exacerbating the drastic humanitarian situation, including the spread of famine.

