MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Western countries should not expect more constructive and balanced responses from Iran until economic sanctions by the United States are lifted, Kazem GharibAbadi, the Iranian permanent representative to the UN in Vienna, said on Wednesday.

The remark was made at a session of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has been going on in the Austrian capital since Monday. The board members urged Iran and the US to restore a strict abidance by the nuclear deal.

"I would like to re-emphasize on this point that until the sanctions on Iran are not removed, no one should expect more forbearance form Iran. Our nuclear activities, including (uranium) enrichment at different levels and production of metallic based uranium fuel are completely peaceful, in line with our rights under the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty), and are under the safeguards monitoring and verification of the (International Atomic Energy) Agency.

I sincerely advise these countries to abandon scapegoating and start rectifying their failure in implementing their commitments. Iran has fulfilled completely, in the past 3 years, its share of prudence and constructiveness," GharibAbadi said in a statement to the IAEA Board.

In 2015, the Iran nuclear deal formally, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed by Iran, the US, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the European Union. According to the deal, Iran had to scale back its nuclear projects and significantly reduce its uranium reserves in return for sanctions relief. In 2018, the US withdrew from the deal and initiated hardline policies against Tehran.

Vienna is hosting negotiations on resuming the JCPOA and lifting the Iran sanctions. This June, the sixth round of talks came to end, and Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said the deal was 90% restored except for some political nuances.