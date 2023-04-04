West Should Not Provoke Russia Amid Placement of Nuclear Weapons in Belarus - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The West needs to start to understand the reality and refrain from provoking Moscow after Russia made a decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"Our opponents just have to really perceive what is happening around them.

Do not escalate, do not provoke us, because the matter may end in such turns, which, in principle, can only be hypothetically discussed now," Ryabkov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster when asked about the issue of deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

The diplomat also said that the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) between Moscow and Washington can be restored if the United States shows "some signs" of change in its anti-Russian stance.