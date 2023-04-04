Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

West Should Not Provoke Russia Amid Placement Of Nuclear Weapons In Belarus - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 06:50 PM

West Should Not Provoke Russia Amid Placement of Nuclear Weapons in Belarus - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The West needs to start to understand the reality and refrain from provoking Moscow after Russia made a decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"Our opponents just have to really perceive what is happening around them.

Do not escalate, do not provoke us, because the matter may end in such turns, which, in principle, can only be hypothetically discussed now," Ryabkov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster when asked about the issue of deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

The diplomat also said that the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) between Moscow and Washington can be restored if the United States shows "some signs" of change in its anti-Russian stance.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Belarus United States May From

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz says they will continue to face disqu ..

Maryam Nawaz says they will continue to face disqualification for speaking truth

35 minutes ago
 SBP increases interest rate to 21 pc

SBP increases interest rate to 21 pc

2 hours ago
 LSDA holds Ramadan Iftar tents for over 4,500 work ..

LSDA holds Ramadan Iftar tents for over 4,500 workers daily in Sajaa Park

2 hours ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; Awards during ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police obtains international recognition cer ..

Dubai Police obtains international recognition certificate from BHS

2 hours ago
 Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of ..

Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of Bloom Living, Toledo

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.