West Should Stop Meddling In Syrian Affairs, Criticizing Presidential Election -Ambassador

Sumaira FH 34 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 04:03 PM

Western countries should refrain from interfering in Syria's domestic affairs or criticizing the country's democratic process, Imad Moustapha, the country's serving ambassador to China and former ambassador to the United States, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Western countries should refrain from interfering in Syria's domestic affairs or criticizing the country's democratic process, Imad Moustapha, the country's serving ambassador to China and former ambassador to the United States, told Sputnik.

In late May, Syrian President Bashar Assad won the country's second presidential election since the onset of the ongoing civil war. Several Western countries, including the United States, announced they will not recognize the election's legitimacy.

"Neither the USA nor any other country has the right to criticize Syria's or other countries' democracy. Syria is a sovereign state, presidential election is a completely internal affair, if western countries are willing to fulfill their commitments under the chapters of United Nations and the international law they must stop interfering in other countries internal affairs," Moustapha said, adding that Damascus will not pay attention to criticism as it will have "zero impact on Syria.

Assad, who has been in charge of Syria since 2000, secured 95.1 percent of the vote in the election, while other contenders, the head of the opposition National Democratic Front, Mahmoud Ahmad Marei, and a former minister of state for parliamentary affairs, Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, got 3.3 and 1.5 percent, respectively.

