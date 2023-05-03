UrduPoint.com

West Should Study Risks Of Natural Disasters Jointly With Russia - Patrushev

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 06:10 AM

West Should Study Risks of Natural Disasters Jointly With Russia - Patrushev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The West should not impose sanctions against Russia, but should continue to cooperate with Moscow in science, including studying the risks of natural disasters threatening a large part of the planet, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"The problem of protecting the population and economic infrastructure from the destructive power of volcanoes requires development of scientific research in volcanology. Western countries, obsessively increasing the number of sanctions, should not try to protect themselves by them from Russia, but continue to cooperate in the scientific sphere, including in geology. Research and achievements in the interest of progress and saving people's lives should become the property of all mankind," Patrushev said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

He touched upon the situation with the Yellowstone Supervolcano in the United States, which is considered the most dangerous "sleeping" volcano in the world.

"If it wakes up, it will be an unprecedented disaster.

It is capable of eruptions thousands of times greater than those known to mankind. Observations show that over years the activity of the volcano increases, the magma in it approaches the surface at high speed. The number of earthquakes in the surrounding caldera is also growing, reaching 2,000 a year," Patrushev said.

The conducted studies have made it possible to simulate the supposed eruption and its consequences, he said.

"It is believed that the death of all living beings on the territory of North America is inevitable. Most of the world's population will suffer from a chain of eruptions of other volcanoes, earthquakes, tsunamis and acid rains. But this worries the population of America, not its politicians," Patrushev said.

"Some in America argue that in case of a possible eruption, Eastern Europe and Siberia will be the safest places," he said.

Patrushev said this was apparently the reason why the Anglo-Saxon elites are so eager to take over the territory of Russia - the main part of Eurasia, which the West calls "Heartland."

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Europe Caldera Progress United States Turkish Lira All From Rains

Recent Stories

e&amp; reports consolidated revenue of AED 13.0 bi ..

E&amp; reports consolidated revenue of AED 13.0 billion in Q1 2023

5 hours ago
 Sheraa sets stage for UAE&#039;s next generation o ..

Sheraa sets stage for UAE&#039;s next generation of entrepreneurs

6 hours ago
 Shurooq reveals new developments during their show ..

Shurooq reveals new developments during their showcase at ATM 2023

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Department discusses legal fram ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department discusses legal frameworks to protect environment ..

7 hours ago
 Number of Casualties of Internal Conflict in Sudan ..

Number of Casualties of Internal Conflict in Sudan Increases to 550 - Health Min ..

7 hours ago
 Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Ask Other NATO States t ..

Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Ask Other NATO States to Step Up Air Defense Support ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.