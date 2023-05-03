West Should Study Risks of Natural Disasters Jointly With Russia - Patrushev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The West should not impose sanctions against Russia, but should continue to cooperate with Moscow in science, including studying the risks of natural disasters threatening a large part of the planet, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"The problem of protecting the population and economic infrastructure from the destructive power of volcanoes requires development of scientific research in volcanology. Western countries, obsessively increasing the number of sanctions, should not try to protect themselves by them from Russia, but continue to cooperate in the scientific sphere, including in geology. Research and achievements in the interest of progress and saving people's lives should become the property of all mankind," Patrushev said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

He touched upon the situation with the Yellowstone Supervolcano in the United States, which is considered the most dangerous "sleeping" volcano in the world.

"If it wakes up, it will be an unprecedented disaster.

It is capable of eruptions thousands of times greater than those known to mankind. Observations show that over years the activity of the volcano increases, the magma in it approaches the surface at high speed. The number of earthquakes in the surrounding caldera is also growing, reaching 2,000 a year," Patrushev said.

The conducted studies have made it possible to simulate the supposed eruption and its consequences, he said.

"It is believed that the death of all living beings on the territory of North America is inevitable. Most of the world's population will suffer from a chain of eruptions of other volcanoes, earthquakes, tsunamis and acid rains. But this worries the population of America, not its politicians," Patrushev said.

"Some in America argue that in case of a possible eruption, Eastern Europe and Siberia will be the safest places," he said.

Patrushev said this was apparently the reason why the Anglo-Saxon elites are so eager to take over the territory of Russia - the main part of Eurasia, which the West calls "Heartland."