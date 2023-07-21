West Should Take Measures on Grain Deal, Its Termination to Result in Famine - Erdogan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Western countries should take measures on the grain deal, as its termination will lead to famine and a migration influx, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"The termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative will entail a range of consequences, including rising global food prices, famine in some regions and new waves of migration.

We will not hesitate to take the initiative to prevent this ... Western countries should also take action on this issue," Erdogan told reporters.