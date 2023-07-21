Open Menu

West Should Take Measures On Grain Deal, Its Termination To Result In Famine - Erdogan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 03:10 PM

West Should Take Measures on Grain Deal, Its Termination to Result in Famine - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Western countries should take measures on the grain deal, as its termination will lead to famine and a migration influx, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"The termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative will entail a range of consequences, including rising global food prices, famine in some regions and new waves of migration.

We will not hesitate to take the initiative to prevent this ... Western countries should also take action on this issue," Erdogan told reporters.

Related Topics

Lead Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

2 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

2 minutes ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

13 minutes ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

26 minutes ago
 AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of ri ..

AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of right to appeal against military ..

30 minutes ago
SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Traf ..

SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Trafficking and Bonded Labor in Is ..

50 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

3 hours ago
 DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usa ..

DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usage during summer

3 hours ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06 ..

Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06b: Dar

3 hours ago
 President of Thai Senate meets President of Global ..

President of Thai Senate meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Pea ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan requests US to arrange pre-inspection fac ..

Pakistan requests US to arrange pre-inspection facility at Karachi Port

4 hours ago

More Stories From World