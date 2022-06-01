UrduPoint.com

West Silent About Sanctions On Russian Ships Carrying Grain - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 07:14 PM

West Silent About Sanctions on Russian Ships Carrying Grain - Lavrov

The West is silent about the fact that Russian ships carrying grain were sanctioned, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The West is silent about the fact that Russian ships carrying grain were sanctioned, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"There is a problem with the export of Russian grain. Although the West very loudly reminds that grain was not subject to sanctions, for some reason they bashfully keep silence about the fact that ships importing Russian grain were sanctioned. They are not accepted in European ports, they are not insured, and, in principle, all logistics, financial chains that are associated with the supply of grain to global markets, were under the sanctions of our Western colleagues," he said at a press conference following his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Lavrov stressed that otherwise Russia had no problems with ensuring a stable supply of grain markets.

"As far as Russia is concerned, there are no problems with ensuring a stable supply of grain to world markets. The problem lies primarily in the lack of free exit from Ukrainian ports through minefields that were planted by Ukrainian military personnel," he added.

