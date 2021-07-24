UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Slows Down Adoption Of OSCE Declaration To Combat Anti-Religious Sentiments - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

West Slows Down Adoption of OSCE Declaration to Combat Anti-Religious Sentiments - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) Western countries slow down the adoption of a declaration against Christianophobia, Islamophobia and prejudice against any other religious belief within the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

In an interview with the Rossiya 24 tv channel on the 55th anniversary of Russian Orthodox Church External Relations Department head Metropolitan Hilarion, the minister said that the Russian foreign ministry and the Russian Orthodox Church were taking concrete steps to protect Christians, especially in the middle East and North Africa. It is necessary to draw the international community's attention to the issue, Lavrov added.

"This is extremely important. But this is how our colleagues in the West view this issue. Despite the fact that the overwhelming majority of their population are Christians, for the seventh year now, we have not been able to adopt a document within the OSCE that would raise the voice of the world community in defense of Christians and Muslims in Europe ” a declaration against Islamophobia and Christianophobia," Lavrov said.

Russia has been advocating for such a document since 2014 when the OSCE adopted a declaration on stepping up efforts to fight antisemitism, the minister recalled.

The top diplomat went on to say that hundreds of thousands of Christians fled the Middle East when democracy started to spread across the region.

"The Christian population is particularly affected by the Syrian conflict. Syria is one of the cradles of Christianity," Lavrov noted.

In a bid to protect those affected, the ministry, along with the Russian Orthodox Church External Relations Department, has been holding a special forum in support of Christians on the sidelines of the OSCE, the UN Human Rights Council for several years, the official added.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Syria Russia Europe Democracy Middle East Church Muslim Christian TV Top

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

36 minutes ago

Russia reports over 23,900 COVID-19 cases in the p ..

37 minutes ago

RTA uses AI, high-tech to improve bus services

52 minutes ago

DEWA commissions 3 new substations in Dubai in 202 ..

1 hour ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival 2021 - Incredible platform ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,507 new COVID-19 cases, 1,455 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.