West Stirs Up Anti-Iranian Mood By Announcing Iran's Attack On Saudi Arabia - Tehran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 11:19 PM

West Stirs Up Anti-Iranian Mood by Announcing Iran's Attack on Saudi Arabia - Tehran

Western countries are deliberately fomenting the atmosphere against Iran, saying that Tehran is allegedly preparing to strike at Saudi Arabia, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Western countries are deliberately fomenting the atmosphere against Iran, saying that Tehran is allegedly preparing to strike at Saudi Arabia, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia had shared intelligence with the United States about an "imminent attack" from Iran on targets within its territory.

"This kind of biased news is created by some Western and Israeli circles to whip up the atmosphere around Iran and destroy the current positive trends in relations with the countries of the region," Kanaani said in a statement published on Telegram.

He stressed that Tehran was considering establishing and strengthening stability and security in the middle East region on the basis of constructive interaction with its neighbors.

