West Supplied Ukraine With Over 350 Tanks, 700 Artillery Systems, 100 MLRS - Moscow

Since the start of Russia's special operation, Western countries have supplied Ukraine with, among other things, more than 350 tanks, 700 artillery systems, 100 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 30 helicopters, at least 5,000 drones, 1,000 armored fighting vehicles, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Since the start of Russia's special operation, Western countries have supplied Ukraine with, among other things, more than 350 tanks, 700 artillery systems, 100 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 30 helicopters, at least 5,000 drones, 1,000 armored fighting vehicles, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.

"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, Western countries have provided Kiev with four aircraft, more than 30 helicopters, over 350 tanks, about 1,000 armored fighting vehicles, at least 800 armored vehicles, as well as up to 700 artillery systems, 100 MLRS units, 130,000 anti-tank weapons, over 5,300 man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) and at least 5,0000 unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes," Gerasimov said

According to the official, the United States and its allies have been consistently increasing the volume of military assistance to Kiev since the beginning of the special operation to make the conflict protracted.

The total foreign financial assistance to Ukraine amounted to almost $ 100 billion, the largest contribution to the supply is made by the United States, Great Britain, Poland and Romania.