West Supplies Kiev With Offensive Weapons in Violation of Minsk Agreements - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The West is pumping up Ukraine with offensive weapons, not defensive, in violation of the Minsk agreements, the Russian permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said on Wednesday.

"You know that Western partners, in violation of the Minsk agreements, are supplying Kiev with weapons, and not at all defensive, but offensive. You know about the amassing of Ukrainian armed forces on the demarcation line," Nebenzia told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.